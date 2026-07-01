Amazon takes over vacant storefronts for 30-minute grocery delivery

Amazon is taking over vacant storefronts and other small properties in the Valley to boost its 30-minute grocery delivery operations.

In Phoenix, the company has filed liquor license applications under the name "Prime Now/Amazon Fresh" for two addresses: at 1945 E. Indian School Road, and at 1746 W. Fillmore Street, with other city documents confirming the properties would be used for Amazon’s grocery delivery service and enable it to sell alcohol.

The retail giant also applied for liquor licenses at two locations in Scottsdale: a 12,000-square-foot space at 16087 N. 80th St. and another at 1302 N. Scottsdale Road.

The company anticipates opening both the Fillmore Street location and the North 80th Street location in August, according to city records.

No expected opening date is listed in city records for the other two locations.

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