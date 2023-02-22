News special highlighting ABC15's Black History Month coverage

PHOENIX — The first official Black History Month was celebrated in 1970, but the idea has been around since the 1920s. February itself is especially significant as it marks the birthdays of former President Abraham Lincoln and Abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass, both who were important to the African American community.

ABC15 is highlighting interesting Black History Month stories around the Valley throughout the month. A 30-minute special can be seen on streaming devices and on the ABC15 app, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., until the end of February.

Below are some of the stories featured in the special this month.