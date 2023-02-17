Celebrating Dress for Success Phoenix CEO, Tamala McBath, as an Extraordinary Woman of Color

As Chief Executive Officer of Dress for Success Phoenix, Tamala McBath is responsible for guiding the organization's mission of empowering women to achieve financial independence through education, support and viable employment.

Before joining Dress for Success Phoenix, Tamala had an accomplished national career in healthcare operations and business consulting, including endeavors building two successful businesses from the ground up as President & CEO of both Pearl Consulting Group and The Regal Group, Inc.

Since joining Dress for Success Phoenix in 2021, Tamala has become a fixture in the community, having volunteered her time to serve on both the City of Phoenix's Human Services Commission and its Community Development Review Committee. Tamala has also been profiled by numerous major local media outlets such as the Phoenix Business Journal, FOX10 and ABC15. Most recently, she was recognized as a member of the prestigious "Great 48" by Phoenix Magazine.

Tamala graduated from Christopher Newport University with a Bachelor of Science degree in social work, and she is currently completing her executive master's degree at Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management. She is also a member of the 2022 cohort of Arizona State University's Knowledge Exchange for Resilience (KER) Fellow Program.

