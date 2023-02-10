Sonoran Living honors Black History Month by celebrating Arizona PBS General Manager, Adrienne Fairwell.

Adrienne Fairwell, a proven media leader with years of communications and public television experience, has been named general manager of Arizona PBS. She is the first African-American to lead the station in its 60-year history.

Fairwell, who takes the post April 19, comes from South Carolina Educational TV and Public Radio, where she has served as assistant general manager and vice president of marketing and community development.

In accepting the position at Arizona PBS, Fairwell said she has great admiration for the work done by the station and is eager to build on its reputation as a trustworthy, accurate, creative and inclusive information source.

Arizona PBS is a member-supported community service of ASU and is operated by the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, located in downtown Phoenix. It is one of the nation's leading public media organizations with four broadcast channels, a radio station and a growing array of digital platforms.

A trusted community resource for six decades, Arizona PBS fosters lifelong learning through quality programming, in-depth news coverage and critical educational outreach services. It is one of the country's largest public television stations, reaching 80 percent of Arizona homes and 1.9 million households each week. It was recently selected as one of eight winners of the Greater Phoenix Chamber IMPACT Awards and captured the top prize in the Arizona Advocate/Small-Medium Business category.

As general manager, Fairwell will report to the Cronkite School's dean.

Fairwell has also been a leader in the areas of diversity and equity. She helped establish a new partnership between SCETV and Furman University's Riley Institute to begin a series of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion classes to help train public media employees. In addition, she has led the streamlining of the recruitment process to be more inclusive of women, people of color, people with disabilities and veterans.

Fairwell earned a Master of Arts degree in human resource development from Webster University, Columbia, South Carolina, and a bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication from the University of South Carolina, also in Columbia. She holds the internationally recognized Accreditation in Public Relations and the Certified Public Manager designations. Fairwell and her husband, Michael, and their two children plan to move to Phoenix this summer.