Swindall Tourist Inn served as safe haven for Black travelers facing segregated societies

PHOENIX — Tucked unassumingly along busy Washington Street and footsteps from the light rail and Downtown Phoenix -- but miles and generations away from where it all began — you'll find the Swindall Tourist Inn.

The Swindall Tourist Inn was built all the way back in 1913, just a year after Arizona became a state. If you look outside the Swindall, it's easy to see that it's an old building, but it's what happened on the inside that tells the real story.

"This was a safe haven for African Americans to stay," says Steve Schumacher, the official historian for the Mayor of Phoenix's Office. Schumacher explains that for much of the first half of the 20th century, many prominent hotels would not allow Black travelers to stay there.

"African Americans at the time couldn't stay at the Adams or the Westward Ho. They got turned away, so the Swindall was a boarding house where black travelers could stay."

Legends like jazz great Count Basie and famous slugger Willie Mays were rumored to have stayed at the Swindall, but they weren't the only ones.

Jackie Robinson himself also reportedly stayed at the Swindall when he was in college. In 1947, Robinson would go on to break the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

But even as things changed on the field, off the field was a different story.

"Jackie Robinson peeled the band-aid off, but the wound was still there and festering," explains Dr. Matthew C. Whitaker, CEO and founder of Diamond Strategies, a leading justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion firm based in the Valley.

Dr. Whitaker explains places like the Swindall were safe spaces for the Black community, who were still very much facing the painful realities of a segregated society.

"Folks came to respect them on the field eventually, but there was a brutal beginning...and they were punished economically, physically, and socially when they transgressed those boundaries."

But even as the outside world remained restricted, inside the walls of the Swindall, there were no boundaries.

Schumacher says the Swindall became even more popular after it was featured in The Green Book, often referred to as "The Bible of Black Travel during Jim Crow."

