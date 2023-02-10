Black Theatre Troupe has historic Arizona ties

TEMPE, AZ — The Black Theatre Troupe has been dazzling audiences since it was founded in the 1970s.

It puts on musicals and plays throughout the year and the popular Black Nativity during the holidays.

This was made possible by the late founder, Helen K. Mason, who recognized the need for young Black residents to have their voices heard.

The youth could “vent all of their feelings that they wanted but they had to do it with a song, a dance, an interpretive dance, or a monologue," the executive director of Black Theatre Troupe, David J Hemphill, told ABC15.

Hemphill said Mason helped tie the Civil Rights and Black Arts movements.

"There was very little, very few outlets for African American performers and African American creatives," he recalled.

But the story here isn't just about the theatre troupe, this is also a story about Arizona's history.

Mason was the descendent of Mary Green, who was the first recorded Black resident of Arizona.

According to historians, Green arrived in Arizona from Arkansas in 1868.

According to Clottee Hammons, the creative director of Emancipation Arts, much of her story is a mystery. We do know she came with two children and some of her family settled in the East Valley.

"We know some of her descendants are still in Tempe," said Hammons.

The African American Advisory Committee with The City of Tempe states that Green was the first Black person to buy land in Tempe and that her grandson was likely the first African American born in the city.

Hemphill says when Green arrived, she formed community groups. He added, "I think that's where Helen got her gene to be involved in the community."

Helen K. Mason's legacy continues with the good work of the Black Theatre Troupe. It's a rich heritage that started with Mary Green.

The group is putting on the play "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," by August Wilson.

It runs until February 19.

“Respect: The Musical” will start its run at the end of March.

Ticket information can be found at www.blacktheatretroupe.org.

