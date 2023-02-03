Sonoran Living honors Black History Month by naming Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner

In 2022, Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner earned the Season long WNBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by State Farm in recognition of her extensive work on behalf of women, those impacted by gun violence, the LGBTQ+ community and unhoused people.

Turner was previously named the June WNBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by State Farm® recipient this season.

Throughout the year Turner continued to use her platform to speak out on issues that are important to her, such as advocating for the safe return of her teammate Brittney Griner. She also continues to speak out against gun violence and for abortion rights. Turner volunteered to participate in BG's Heart & Sole Shoe Drive, distributing shoes and hygiene kits to unhoused people with Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Additionally, Turner is a board member for Equality Texas, a group that works to secure full equality for LGBTQ+ Texans through education, community organizing, and collaboration. She also participated in the Mercury's Pride Party and celebration in advance of the Mercury's Pride Night game, highlighting her continued fight for equality and celebration of diversity.

"It's an honor to win the 2022 Season long Community Assist Award," Turner said. "Our league plays a vital role in volunteering throughout our communities and advocating for those in need. I enjoy volunteering my time because I want to live in a more equitable society, but that can't happen if we don't all have access to equal rights. Regardless of one's race, ethnicity, sexual identity, gender expression, or class I hope to advocate on behalf of them, in pursuit of a more just society."