AM Roundup: Woman indicted for illegal injections, Scottsdale water rate raise

PHOENIX — Happy Wednesday! Any day under 100º this time of year is a good day, and we still have a few more left this week!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, May 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warming up across Arizona as we head toward Memorial Day

It's been a nice start to the week across Arizona. Temperatures are climbing little by little. Expect Valley highs in the mid-90s today and tomorrow under mostly sunny skies with lows near 70.

A woman who was allegedly providing cosmetic injections without a license has now been indicted on three charges.

ABC15 first reported on Sayde Holladay, who goes by "_SlimSlays_" or "SlimSlays_LLC," just after her arrest at the end of April.

ABC15's Investigator Ashley Holden was there in the courtroom on Tuesday morning when she was indicted. Holladay is charged with three felonies: fraudulent schemes and artifices, unlawful practice of medicine, and sale or transfer of prescription-only drugs.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody during an undercover operation by the state Attorney General's Office.

Woman indicted for allegedly giving cosmetic injections without a license

The Scottsdale City Council voted Tuesday night to increase water and sewer rates.

City staff recommended a 4.5% increase to water rates. They also wanted a 3.5% increase in sewer rates. The extra money would cover rising electricity costs and upgrades to aging infrastructure.

One percent of the water increase is targeted toward finding new water sources . New sources of water will be critical as Scottsdale draws 70% of its water from an increasingly uncertain Colorado River supply .

Scottsdale City Manager Greg Caton has told councilmembers that options are coming to the council for consideration, including possibly purchasing water from outside sources and expanded conservation efforts.

Scottsdale City Council to vote on raising water and sewer rates

More controversy in the Peoria Unified School District as its board voted 3 to 2 in a Tuesday morning board meeting to replace its current interim superintendent.

Dr. Ryan LaDouceur was approved to become the interim superintendent for the district just about a month ago. However, a board meeting was called on a Tuesday to replace him. Both the school board president and board attorney said they received notification from Dr. LaDouceur that he no longer wished to proceed with the role.

However, in the board meeting on Tuesday, several community members, as well as board member Heather Rooks, said he was pushed out.

“It's inappropriate to take a man, put him in a position, and then sign him into a contract, and then take all that away. How dare you,” one woman said in a public comment.

While some community members condemned the change, some parents were for it.

“I had reservations regarding his appointment to begin with as interim,” said parent Emily Saeteurn.

Peoria School Board changes interim superintendent month after replacement started

An Avondale teacher is making sure every student feels special before one of the biggest milestones of middle school.

Four years ago, Littleton STEM Academy teacher Arizona Nguyen noticed some students couldn’t afford hair, nails, and other extras often tied to promotion celebrations. So, she created the school’s “8th Grade Promotion Pamper Party.”

Now in its fourth year, local stylists, makeup artists, and volunteers transform the campus into a full-service celebration, providing free hair styling, makeup, nail services, and breakfast for graduating students and their families.

Avondale teacher's 'Pamper Party' ensures every student feels special for a big milestone