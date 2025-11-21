AM Roundup: Valley neighborhood waits for mail delivery after almost a year, sex assault at Phoenix school

Good Friday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for November 21; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Another storm heading to Arizona this weekend

The Valley gets a short breather from the wet weather today, but don't get used to it. Expect a cloudy Friday with highs in the 60s before another storm rolls in this weekend, bringing more rain and another cool-down.

Dozens of Cave Creek residents have been commuting to pick up their mail for almost a year as they wait for the US Postal Service to reinstall their mailboxes.

In December last year, Julie Gallatig and her husband found their neighborhood’s cluster box had been broken into.

“We were going to pick up the mail and then head out for the night,” Gallatig said. “And then I opened our box, and you can see the headlights right through the mailbox, so I knew there was an issue."

Because of this, residents in the south Cave Creek neighborhood have been driving around 30 minutes each day to pick up or send mail.

Homeowners are frustrated as their temporary inconvenience has now become a year-long problem.

“Nobody's doing anything for it to be a year out, and we still don't have accommodations,” resident Jen Miller said.

Another Valley neighborhood waiting almost a year for mail delivery

A man was arrested after allegedly gaining access to a school and sexually assaulting a minor at Orangewood Elementary School in Phoenix on Wednesday.

According to records, 25-year-old Abel Gblah encountered a 10-year-old girl who was going to the nurse's office. He told the girl he was a doctor and then proceeded to sexually assault her in an empty classroom.

Police reports state that Glbah then left the school and was later located at his home, where he was taken into custody. The report states that Glbah denied being at the school or knowing the victim.

Evidence was found at his home, including a shirt that he was seen wearing in school surveillance video.

In a statement, Washington Elementary School District officials said they called 911 when staff learned of an unauthorized man on campus, located near 19th and Glendale avenues, on Wednesday afternoon.

The school was put on lockdown from 12:20 to 1:45 p.m.

District officials say the individual followed a student, who was buzzed in through the main entrance. He was on campus about 10 minutes and made “inappropriate contact with a student” while at the school, according to district officials.

The statement goes on to say: “The school and district understand how concerning situations like this can be. An Orangewood employee has been placed on administrative leave while the District continues its investigation.

Man accused of impersonating doctor, sexually assaulting minor at Phoenix elementary school

A man who was swept away in floodwaters Tuesday in Cordes Lakes has been found dead.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they found the body of 74-year-old David Otero after two days of searching the Big Bug Creek area.

Deputies were first called to the area around 3 p.m. after residents called 911 to report a vehicle being swept away.

When deputies got to the area, they located a small sedan being carried away with two men on or near the trunk.

The vehicle then began to turn over in the strong current.

A deputy was able to step into the water and pull one man to safety. The rescued man reported that he tried to help the driver after seeing his vehicle drive into the flowing waters and get swept away.

Crews locate man's body after being swept away in flash floods Tuesday in Cordes Lakes

The Apache Junction Police Department has released body camera video months after the deadly shooting of a police officer.

On June 2, 2025, Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face by an armed man who engaged in a confrontation with officers near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.

Officer Facio was taken to a hospital, where he died nearly a week later.

On Thursday, a Critical Incident Briefing was released following an investigation by the Mesa Police Department and the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.

The incident started as a traffic stop and 911 call regarding a man waving a handgun.

“He’s in a Tesla flashing his gun,” the 911 caller said, according to an audio recording released by the department. “He’s flashing it while my son’s in the damn car.”

During a traffic stop, an officer asks the driver, identified as Roger Nunez, if he has any weapons, to which Nunez says no.

When asked to step out of the car, the body camera video shows Nunez grabbing a handgun.

Apache Junction PD releases body camera video of shooting that killed Officer Gabriel Facio