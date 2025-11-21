MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another storm heading to Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — The Valley gets a brief break from the wet weather, but only briefly!

Another storm system is expected to move in this weekend with another round of cold air, rain and mountain snow.

The snow level will be between 7,000 and 8,000 feet in elevation this weekend with the chance of an inch or two of snow along the Mogollon Rim. Our highest peaks, above 9,000 feet could see several inches of snow.

Here in the Valley, the best chances for rain will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Early model estimates are showing the potential of a tenth to a quarter inch of rain in some Valley neighborhoods.

Temperatures will stay cool with daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 50s.

As high pressure returns next week, we will dry out and warm back up.

Valley highs will return to the 70s staring Tuesday with temperatures likely in the mid-70s on Thanksgiving.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.86" (+1.58" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

