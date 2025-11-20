Apache Junction PD releases body camera video of shooting that killed Officer Gabriel Facio

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — The Apache Junction Police Department has released body camera video months after the deadly shooting of a police officer.

On June 2, 2025, Officer Gabriel Facio was shot in the face by an armed man who engaged in a confrontation with officers near Ironwood Drive and Elliot Road.

Officer Facio was taken to a hospital, where he died nearly a week later.

On Thursday, a Critical Incident Briefing was released following an investigation by the Mesa Police Department and the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.

The incident started as a traffic stop and 911 call regarding a man waving a handgun.

“He’s in a Tesla flashing his gun,” the 911 caller said, according to an audio recording released by the department. “He’s flashing it while my son’s in the damn car.”

During a traffic stop, an officer asks the driver, identified as Roger Nunez, if he has any weapons, to which Nunez says no.

When asked to step out of the car, the body camera video shows Nunez grabbing a handgun.

Body camera video continued to show officers attempting to use less-lethal measures while trying to get Nunez to drop his gun and comply with their commands.

The video then shows a series of gunshots, and a witness video shows Nunez firing towards the officers, which ultimately hits Officer Facio.

Investigators found that the actions of the officers were warranted and do not warrant criminal prosecution.

Nunez was shot by officers and taken to a hospital. He was later booked into Pinal County Jail on charges including one count of first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, and two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon.

He is being held on a $2-million cash-only bond.