'It shattered me': Apache Junction Police Chief remembers fallen officer Gabriel Facio

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Nearly two months after Officer Gabriel Facio was killed in the line of duty, his presence is still felt every day at the Apache Junction Police Department.

"It broke me. It shattered me really bad. It's still something I think about often," said Chief Michael Pooley.

Chief Pooley continues to hold onto the badge of his friend Officer Facio, who was shot and killed by a suspect in early June.

Several officers were placed on standard administrative leave following the tragedy, requiring this small department to rely on assistance from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and other agencies to function.

"The Pinal County Sheriff's Office jumped in and stepped in and took coverage for our city so all of us could go to the services," Pooley said.

Chief Pooley describes the last two months as the hardest of his decades-long career, but also some of the most rewarding as the community has rallied around the department in their time of need.

"It was the most difficult time in my career, but it was also the time I was most proud to be a police officer and a police officer here in the city of Apache Junction," Pooley said.

The Chief occasionally reads back his last text conversations with his friend, a painful reminder of their bond.

"And then I wrote 'you're a good man, a good friend. We have many more years to work together. Be safe and I'll see you soon,'" Pooley read.

On Thursday, Under the Shield, a non-profit providing mental wellness support to first responders presented a framed artwork of Officer Facio to the department, ensuring his legacy will continue to inspire others.

"We wanted to do something special for the department," said Under The Shield’s President and Founder Susan Lewis Simons.

Chief Pooley expressed how community support has carried him and the department through this difficult time, recalling a particularly emotional breakfast with the Facio family the day after their loved one died.

"The whole restaurant just stopped,” Pooley remembered. “It brought me to tears... it still does.”

The outpouring of support showed "sincere gratitude for the sacrifice that Officer Facio gave," Pooley said.

"Life is short right. You never know what's going to happen and you never know what God has in store and what the plan is for you. But he continues to touch lives and continues to motivate and inspire young kids and we'll make sure that continues on," Pooley said. “He may not be here physically. But I know he'll be with me for the rest of my career.”

The Chief finds comfort in knowing that Officer Facio's spirit remains with the department.

"He may not be here physically. But I know he'll be with me for the rest of my career," Pooley said. "I know he would want us to continue doing this work. I love this job, I love this profession just like he did. It's something that bonded us together.”

