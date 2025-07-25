WATCH: Make-A-Wish Arizona helps teen pursue barber career

For 18-year-old Enrique Dominguez, a new heart gave him a second chance. Now, Make-A-Wish Arizona is helping him turn it into a fresh start.

After surviving a heart transplant just last year, Enrique wished not for a trip or a game system but for tuition to barber school. This month, that wish will come true.

On Friday, at Hair J's Barber School, ABC15 was there when Enrique was surprised with full tuition to pursue the career he’s dreamed of since he was 14 — cutting hair, supporting his mom, and giving back to the community that stood by him.

