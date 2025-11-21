Another Valley neighborhood waiting almost a year for mail delivery

CAVE CREEK, AZ — Dozens of Cave Creek residents have been commuting to pick up their mail for almost a year as they wait for the US Postal Service to reinstall their mailboxes.

In December last year, Julie Gallatig and her husband found their neighborhood’s cluster box had been broken into.

“We were going to pick up the mail and then head out for the night,” Gallatig said. “And then I opened our box, and you can see the headlights right through the mailbox, so I knew there was an issue."

Because of this, residents in the south Cave Creek neighborhood have been driving around 30 minutes each day to pick up or send mail.

Homeowners are frustrated as their temporary inconvenience has now become a year-long problem.

“Nobody's doing anything for it to be a year out, and we still don't have accommodations,” resident Jen Miller said.

Gallatig said there are multiple elderly people who live nearby and rely on their neighbors to bring the mail.

"I can get in my car, but there's a lot who use walkers and need help,” Gallatig said. "You just feel bad for them.”

USPS responded to ABC15 questions, saying that "the delay comes from necessary ADA compliance changes and that they are waiting on a contractor."

This is not the first frustrating cluster box repair delay ABC15 viewers have shared.

Last year, a neighborhood in Gold Canyon waited nearly a year for its cluster box to be replaced after it was broken into.

“It's a huge inconvenience, and it would just be great if we could get back to our routine again and have our mail delivered back where it should be,” Miller said.

USPS released a full statement on the situation:

"We understand the frustration that residents are experiencing due to the lack of mail delivery, and we appreciate your interest in this important issue.

The replacement of the CBU has been delayed because the existing concrete slab does not meet ADA accessibility requirements. Before we can proceed with the installation of the new unit, the site must be brought into compliance to ensure safe and equitable access for all customers. We are currently waiting on the contractor to complete this necessary work. Once the slab is corrected, we will install the new unit promptly.

We recognize that this situation has caused inconvenience for the community, and we are committed to restoring mail service as quickly as possible. The U.S. Postal Service is dedicated to maintaining secure and reliable mail delivery for all communities, and we appreciate the patience of residents during this process."