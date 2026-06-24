AM Roundup: Turquoise Alert for missing teen, car crashes into Tempe home, Peat picked by Suns in NBA Draft

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, June 24; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - ABC15 Weather Action Days for extreme heat in the Valley

Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect across the Valley today. We are forecasting a high of 112º — more than five degrees above average. Tomorrow, another 112º.

Former Arizona forward Koa Peat is headed to the professional ranks after being selected by the Phoenix Suns in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

The Suns selected the Chandler native with the 30th overall pick after acquiring the pick from the Dallas Mavericks, validating the star freshman’s decision to remain in the draft pool after an offseason spent weighing a potential return to Tucson.

Peat joins Arizona teammate Brayden Burries, who was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 10, as one-and-done first-round selections from an Arizona squad that won a program-record 36 games.

Peat made an immediate impact at the collegiate level, exploding for 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his national debut against then-defending champion Florida. He maintained a high-level of production throughout the year, starting all 36 games he played while averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

He earned third-team All-Big 12 honors, while his consistency down the stretch helped him secure the West Region Most Outstanding Player award during the Wildcats’ deep tournament run.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A Turquoise Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing from Apache Junction since Friday afternoon.

Skyler Conville was last seen just after 1 p.m. Friday at the Circle K near Superstition Blvd. and Meridian Dr.

Conville is a white female, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing multi-camouflage pants, a dark gray shirt, and a hot pink bonnet.

The teen reportedly had an argument with several family members and walked southbound through the parking lot.

Investigators believe that at that point, she approached and entered what appeared to be an early-2000s white Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan with damage to the front driver-side bumper.

AZ DPS

Police are asking for the public's help after a car reportedly crashed into a Tempe home on Tuesday morning.

Tempe police say it happened around 4:45 a.m. in a neighborhood near US 60 and Rural Road.

Ashley and Jason Turnquist woke up to the entire front entryway of their home caved in.

"The dogs started going crazy, like we have four dogs, so the dog started barking and like running towards the like the living room,” Jason said.

By the time he got to the front, Turnquist said the car was already backing out and speeding away.

Police asking for public's help after car crashes into Tempe home and flees the scene

Arizona enacted sweeping child welfare reforms this year, passing 13 new laws in response to the murders of three girls who had been involved in the foster care system.

The new laws implement reforms to the Arizona Department of Child Safety, strengthen the rights of foster kids, and work to prevent abuse allegations from falling through the cracks.

In 2025, the murders of Emily Pike, Zariah Dodd, and Rebekah Baptiste exposed failures in the child welfare system. Public outcry led to a focus on improvements in runaway prevention, sexual abuse, group home supervision, and abuse reporting.

"I can't imagine what it's like to be in foster care," Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

Governor Katie Hobbs sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC15 on Tuesday to discuss the reforms she signed into law.

Watch the full interview in the player below:

Gov. Hobbs speaks with ABC15 discussing her latest reforms

Hobbs, a Democrat, said her policy decisions about foster children are influenced by some of her experiences as a social worker at an independent-living program.

Watch ABC15's Senior Investigator Melissa Blasius' full report in the player above.