Arizona’s Koa Peat picked 30th overall by Suns in NBA Draft

PHOENIX — Former Arizona forward Koa Peat is headed to the professional ranks after being selected by the Phoenix Suns in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night.

The Suns selected the Chandler native with the 30th overall pick after acquiring the pick from the Dallas Mavericks, validating the star freshman’s decision to remain in the draft pool after an offseason spent weighing a potential return to Tucson.

Peat joins Arizona teammate Brayden Burries, who was taken by the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 10, as one-and-done first-round selections from an Arizona squad that won a program-record 36 games.

Peat made an immediate impact at the collegiate level, exploding for 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his national debut against then-defending champion Florida. He maintained a high-level of production throughout the year, starting all 36 games he played while averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest.

He earned third-team All-Big 12 honors, while his consistency down the stretch helped him secure the West Region Most Outstanding Player award during the Wildcats’ deep tournament run.

Read the full story from Arizona Sports.