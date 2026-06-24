MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Days for extreme heat in the Valley

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is returning to Arizona!

High pressure is building over the Desert Southwest, sending Valley highs back above 110 degrees for the next few days.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect Wednesday and Thursday across the Valley as temperatures range between 108 to 112 degrees, meaning Wednesday and Thursday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days.

This is a reminder to take action to protect yourself, you family and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

Make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. when temperatures are at their hottest. Bring your pets inside during these times, too.

If you need to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning to cool down.

We are also tracking heat alerts across other parts of the state, including southwestern and southeastern Arizona.

Even with extreme heat on the way, storms are still in the forecast over the next few days. Tuesday's best chances will be along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona. The Valley gets a slight shot at storms on Wednesday.

Winds will pick up later in the week, too. Look for gusts near 30 mph here in the Valley on

Friday and Saturday.

High winds and dry air are also bringing increased fire danger to parts of our state later this week.

Fire Weather Watches take effect across northern and northeastern, central and western Arizona from Friday until Sunday.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Do not flick cigarettes out the window and make sure nothing is dragging from your vehicle that could cause a spark.

By early next week, our heat starts to back off a bit as low pressure passes to our north. Look for temperatures back down near 105 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

