Turquoise Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl out of Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — A Turquoise Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl missing from Apache Junction since Friday afternoon.

Skyler Conville was last seen just after 1 p.m. Friday at the Circle K near Superstition Blvd. and Meridian Dr.

Conville is a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing multi-camouflage pants, a dark gray shirt, and a hot pink bonnet.

The teen reportedly had an argument with several family members and walked southbound through the parking lot.

Investigators believe that at that point, she approached and entered what appeared to be an early-2000s white Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan with damage to the front driver-side bumper.

Apache Junction PD

That car was last observed going west on Superstition Boulevard.

Security camera footage identified the driver as a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s with black and gray hair and a beard, dark eyes, and wearing a gray tank top, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Apache Junction PD

If you have seen Skyler Conville or have information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call Apache Junction police at 480-982-8260 or call 911 immediately.