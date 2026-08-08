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Man critically hurt after being shot and crashing into Avondale home

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Avondale GSW and crash
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AVONDALE, AZ — A man is in critical condition after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a home in Avondale Friday night, according to Avondale police.

Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the area of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street for reports of a shooting and a vehicle crashing into a home.

Officers found the adult male driver with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say an adult woman who lives at the home was also injured after being hit by the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said the driver was shot by a group of unknown people who fled the area and have not been found. A nearby home was also struck by gunfire, but no one else was hurt.

Avondale police are investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness.

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