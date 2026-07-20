AM Roundup: Tucson mass shooting, storm chances, Spain wins World Cup, ASU drops eminent domain case

Good Monday morning! We're waking up to a few spotty showers this morning, mainly in a few spots of the West Valley, and the storm chances aren't over yet!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, July 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Scattered storm chances this week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Valley this evening. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 105º. Tuesday looks similar, with a high of 104º.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Ranger:

Kidcaster Ranger gives your Monday morning forecast from Entz Elementary School

Ten people were critically injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting involving police Sunday near downtown Tucson, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police say a suspect is in life-threatening condition after an officer shot him while responding to gunfire that wounded several people near downtown early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened near Congress Street and 6th Avenue around 2 a.m.

10 people struck in downtown Tucson mass shooting; Officer shoots armed suspect

In spectacular fashion, Spain has defeated Argentina by a score of 1 to 0 to be crowned the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions.

In a match that was still tied 0-0 after regular time, Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute of extra time helped propel Spain to victory. It's the country's second World Cup championship and first since 2010.

Spain was absolutely dominant in terms of possession and shot attempts. Lionel Messi and Argentina found a way to hang on and force extra time — but barely.

Julio Cortez/AP Spain's Ferran Torres (7) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Arizona State University has dropped its eminent domain case against the Louis Emerson Home, a historic pre-statehood property in Phoenix's Churchill neighborhood, ending a two-year legal battle that rallied preservationists and community members across the city.

Robert Young, the property owner, said the news came in an early morning phone call.

"The gentleman called me and said that Michael Crow had decided that I could have a house that didn't have to be moved," Young said.

Young, 89, had refused to settle or back down throughout the proceedings. He and Barry Schwartz, the current tenant of the home, were set to appear in court September 4th to argue why the house should not be taken.

ASU drops eminent domain case against historic Phoenix home, community celebrates victory

Lucero has been living at the MASH Unit since coming under MCSO custody following an animal neglect investigation in the far West Valley.

"This is Lucero. He is a big boy, and he is 7-8 years old, and he's a horse that we took on a starvation case way out west," Det. Dave Evans said.

When Lucero arrived at the MASH Unit, he was in poor condition.

"When we got him, he was really underweight. His hoofs were really bad," Evans said.

Lucero has since been cleared for adoption by the MASH Unit's equine veterinarian. He enjoys turnout, knows basic handling, and has a playful personality with a stubborn streak, making an experienced horse owner who can provide patience and care a good match.

Meet Lucero, a rescued gelding looking for an experienced horse owner to call home