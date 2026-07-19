PD: Suspect in custody after shooting involving police in Tucson; 10 people critically hurt

TUCSON, AZ — Ten people were critically injured, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting involving police Sunday near downtown Tucson, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police say a suspect is in life-threatening condition after an officer shot him while responding to gunfire that wounded several people near downtown early Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting happened near Congress Street and 6th Avenue around 2 a.m.

As officers arrived, police said they encountered a man running from the area. After giving the suspect multiple commands, an officer fired his department-issued weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers took the suspect into custody and provided first aid before he was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Tucson police said several people were also hurt in the initial shooting before officers arrived. Investigators said the victims suffered gunshot wounds, mostly to their arms and legs. Officers provided medical aid until Tucson Fire Department crews arrived and transported the victims to hospitals.

No officers were injured, according to police.

According to police, the original shooting started as a confrontation between two groups known to each other. Bystanders were hit when shots were fired.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact 88-CRIME and reference Pima County Sheriff's Department case No. 260719048.

Traffic is closed in the area as the investigation continues, and drivers are urged to avoid the area.