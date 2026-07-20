From first-time fans to young dreamers: How the FIFA World Cup left its mark on the Valley

PHOENIX — The FIFA World Cup wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and for many in the Valley, it was more than just a sporting event, it was a turning point.

First-time fans packed venues like the George and Dragon English Pub in Phoenix, where owner David Wimberley says he saw more energy and more supporters this year than in any World Cup before.

"It's been incredible," Wimberley said. "This year, I would say, was the best turnout we've ever had for a World Cup."

For Saleena Toro, a preschool teacher who had never watched a single soccer match before this tournament, the World Cup sparked something unexpected. She was so inspired that she started incorporating soccer into her classroom, teaching her four and five-year-old students how to play on the playground.

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At the Phoenix Sports Centre, young players say watching the world's best compete only made them more motivated to sharpen their own skills. For players like Presley Flintheil, who plays for Phoenix Rising ECNL U14, the tournament was proof that soccer's future in America is bright.

"I think a lot of young people were inspired to maybe even play soccer," Flintheil said. "So I do think it'll make just the whole soccer community in the United States bigger."

Eleven-year-old Ezekiel Gonzalez says his favorite part of the World Cup was watching people from different countries come together to celebrate the game. He says his inspiration on the field is Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Whenever he's losing, he doesn't give up," Gonzalez said. "He keeps going."

The next FIFA World Cup is already less than a year away. The Women's World Cup will kick off on June 24, 2027, hosted in Brazil.