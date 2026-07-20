MCSO MASH Minute: Meet Lucero, a rescued gelding looking for an experienced horse owner to call home

Lucero has been living at the MASH Unit since coming under MCSO custody following an animal neglect investigation in the far West Valley.

"This is Lucero. He is a big boy and he is 7-8 years old, and he's a horse that we took on a starvation case way out west," Det. Dave Evans said.

When Lucero arrived at the MASH Unit, he was in poor condition.

"When we got him, he was really underweight. His hoofs were really bad," Evans said.

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Lucero has since been cleared for adoption by the MASH Unit's equine veterinarian. He enjoys turnout, knows basic handling, and has a playful personality with a stubborn streak, making an experienced horse owner who can provide patience and care a good match.

“So now it's time for Lucero to hit the road and find a new place, and he's ready to get out of here, get a new owner, get out there, get on the trails and somebody to ride him," Evans said.

To schedule a Meet & Greet with Lucero, call the MASH Unit at 602-876-1212. You can also find out how to contact the MASH Unit at ABC15.com.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes Unit rescues animals from situations of abuse and neglect. Those animals are kept by the Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit as evidence until court proceedings finish. ABC15 partners with MCSO to showcase one of their animals currently available for adoption and looking for a home.

More than 100 animals are currently available for adoption at the MASH Unit. All available animals are vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Search all available MCSO MASH Unit animals on Petfinder.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.