Phoenix police investigate fatal pedestrian crash on 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a car while crossing 59th Avenue in Phoenix late Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police said officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the area of 59th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found the man in extremely critical condition. Phoenix Fire took him to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Phoenix police said detectives determined the man was crossing 59th Avenue mid-block, outside of a crosswalk, when he was hit by a vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene and was evaluated. According to police, investigators found no signs of impairment, and neither speed nor impairment appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Phoenix police said no charges are being recommended. The investigation remains ongoing, and the victim's identity has not been released.