MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Scattered storm chances this week across Arizona

PHOENIX — Scattered storm chances will stick around across Arizona as we start the week.

A Flood Watch is in effect today for southeastern Arizona. Heavy rain in that part of the state may lead to flash flooding, especially near burn scars and low-lying crossings. Never drive through flooded roadways.

Storms developing along the Mogollon Rim could send outflows into the Valley later this evening, kicking up gusty winds and blowing dust before any rain arrives.

Conditions look more ripe for showers and thunderstorms in the Phoenix metro by Tuesday. Storm chances then back off for the rest of the work week.

High pressure will intensify late in the week, sending temperatures soaring and limiting our rain chances.

Valley highs are expected to approach 110 degrees again by the upcoming weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.76" (-2.68" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.44" (-0.08" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

