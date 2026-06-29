Phoenix homeowner fights ASU's eminent domain bid to save pre-statehood historic home

PHOENIX — 89-year-old Robert Young is battling Arizona State University in court over the Louis Emerson home, one of the oldest remaining houses in the Phoenix Churchill area.

At the corner of 4th and Pierce streets sits a home that pre-dates Arizona statehood, and now sits at the center of a legal battle between its owner and Arizona State University.

ASU wants the land where the Louis Emerson home stands. The university is planning a medical and technology school nearby and says it wants to exercise its right of possession over the property.

But Young, who has owned the home since 1975, is not backing down.

"It's not gonna happen. That's what I thought then and that's what I think today. I will not let it happen," Young said.

Marshall Shore, known as the Hip Historian, says the home is one of the oldest remaining houses in the Phoenix Churchill area, built before Arizona was even a state.

"This house was here before statehood, before Arizona even thought of becoming a state; this house was here, and so it deserves to tell that story and continue on," Shore said.

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Shore says the home's history is rooted in everyday life.

"It was an everyday man's house. He was a butcher," Shore said.

Young says he and his wife lived in the home for 8 years before renting it out. He calls it an architectural and historic treasure that is irreplaceable. He says the legal battle is taking a toll on both of them.

"It's stressful. You don't know from day to day if you're gonna find the house on the corner," Young said.

Young says the university offered him between $290,000 and nearly $1 million for the property. Maricopa County Superior Court records show the Arizona Board of Regents sued Young for the home earlier this month.

According to the Arizona Republic, ASU gave a written statement explaining that they made several offers to Young on his home. Their final offer was based on an appraisal, and it was not accepted.

Shore says the home does not need to come down and has a vision for how it could coexist with the planned medical school.

"I mean there's nothing more sustainable than keeping a house where it is. Create a pocket park around it, so that way people can come and enjoy that little pocket park and make it really a gem in the community," Shore said.

Shore says an online petition in support of preserving the home has gathered more than 10,000 signatures.

Young wants ASU and the public to understand what is truly at stake.

"It's the way it's placed on the corner, and it's the fact that this corner itself is historic," Young said.

Young is expected to appear in court on Sept. 4 to explain why the home should not be torn down.