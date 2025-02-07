AM Roundup: Troops headed to border, Suns deadline bust, WM Phoenix Open guide

PHOENIX — We're heading into Friday gearing up for the WM Phoenix Open, making our shopping list for the big game on Sunday, and tracking the biggest news of the day.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm weekend ahead in the Valley!

Enjoy this stretch of picture-perfect weather! Mostly sunny skies continue today and through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

With the Super Bowl this weekend, grocery stores across the country will be selling plenty of wings, chips, and soda, among other party snacks. Our Smart Shopper team has been searching for the best Super Bowl deals across the Valley. By using digital coupons, weekly sales, or rewards programs, we've gathered some ways you can save money on the big game day!

Officials announced that approximately 500 soldiers from Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) are deploying to Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista in support of the Southern Border mission.

The deployment comes as part of an effort directed by the President of the United States to strengthen border security and protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

The 10th Mountain Division will serve as a Joint Task Force headquarters, overseeing units from various military branches participating in the mission.

‘The People’s Open’ is back! The annual event is taking place February 3-9. If you plan on going to the par-tee, we've gathered everything you need to know about parking, ticket prices, and the events surrounding the WM Phoenix Open, like the Concert in the Coliseum and the Coors Light Birds Nest.

The 2025 trade deadline comes down to this: A story of close calls and "what ifs" for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were able to trade away Jusuf Nurkić, but none of the rumored blockbuster deals involving Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal came to fruition. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing; only time will tell.

