Smart Shopper: Stretching your wallet for Super Bowl Sunday

PHOENIX — With the Super Bowl this weekend, grocery stores across the country will be selling plenty of wings, chips, soda, among other party snacks.
But with all those game time goods and high food prices, setting up the ultimate Super Bowl snack display will come at a price.
Our Smart Shopper team has been searching for the best Super Bowl deals across the Valley. By using digital coupons, weekly sales, or rewards programs, here is a list of some ways you can save money on the big game day.
Fry’s Food Stores:
- T-Bone Steaks: $5.97/lb
- Cooked Shrimp: $7.99/lb
- EZ Peel Shrimp: $6.99lb
- Kroger Chicken Party Wings: $6.99 each
- Mix & Match Buy 1 Get 1 Free Ball Park Hamburger or Hot Dog Buns
- Mix & Match Buy 2, Get 3 Free Doritos Products
- Lay’s Potato or Kettle Cooked Potato Chips: $1.99 each
- Cheez-It Crackers: $1.99 each
- Kroger Cheese: 3 for $5
- Red Baron Pizza: $2.99 each
- Buy 2, Get 3 Free Coca-Cola Products
- Bud, Coors, Miller or Tecate: $16.47 each
Walmart:
- Game Day Basket: $59.57, serves 8 people for $8 each, includes:
- Great Value all natural chicken wings
- Rosina homestyle meatballs
- Hillshire Farm smoked sausage
- Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
- Tostitos Scoops
- Doritos
- bettergoods Roasted Sweet Corn Salsa
- Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Wings Hot Sauce
- Velveeta Cheese
- ROTEL diced tomatoes and green chiles
- Pepsi, 2 Liter
- Hot grab-and-go deli items on special:
- Breaded bone-in wings, dozen: $13.47
- Mac and cheese, family size: $3.84 each
- Mashed potatoes, family size: $3.84 each
- Coca-Cola Classic 12 pack cans: $6.96
- Samsung 65” TV: $348
Albertsons’ – Safeway:
- 12 pc. fried or baked chicken bucket: $9.99 each
- Sub sandwich: $6.99 each
- Johnsonville bratwurst or grilling sausages: $3.99 each
- King’s Hawaiian rolls, dozen: 2 for $7
- Farm Rich appetizers: $4.99 each
- Tortilla chips: $3.99 each
- Stacy’s hummus: 2 for $7
- Fresh salsa, pico de gallo, mango pico, queso, or spinach dip: Buy 1, get 1 free
- Fresh vegetable or fruit trays: starting at $12.99
- Fresh watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, or melon medley bowls: Buy 2, get 1 free
- Single layer cakes: $7.99 each
- Truly Hard Selzer or Twisted Tea: $13.99 each
AJ’s Fine Foods:
- Sushi Platters, Buy One, Get One Free, order 24 hours in advance
Bashas:
- Bundle 1: $17:99
- 8-pc. Fried or Roasted Chicken
- 1 lb. Potato Wedges
- 1 lb. Coleslaw
- 2-ct. King’s Hawaiian Rolls
- 1 Two-liter of Pepsi
- Bundle 2: $17.99
- Large 1-Topping Pizza
- 1 lb. Chicken Wings
- 1 Two-liter of Pepsi
- Bundle 3: Buy One, Get One Free
- Buy a USDA Choice Whole Brisket In The Bag, and Get a Dozen Dinner Rolls FREE (White, Wheat or Potato Rolls)
Food City
- Food City Platters: $39.99, serves 8-10 people, order in advance from deli
- Choose from hot wings, ceviche, taquitos or mixed platters
- Churro platters with dipping sauce
- T-bone steaks - $5.99/lb. in the value pack
- Chips & dips
- Doritos, Lay’s or Tostitos chips or dip are $1.99 when you buy 4
- Low prices on guacamole fixings
- Avocados - 4 for $1
- Roma Tomatoes & Jalapeños - 2lbs for $1
- Cilantro, Green Onions, or Radishes - 2 bunches for $1
- Fresh, grab & go, ready-to-eat Guacamole - $5.99/lb.
• Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7up, Squirt & RC, 12- to 15-packs are $3.99 each when you buy 4 with an additional $25 purchase.