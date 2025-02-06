Smart Shopper: Stretching your wallet for Super Bowl Sunday

PHOENIX — With the Super Bowl this weekend, grocery stores across the country will be selling plenty of wings, chips, soda, among other party snacks.

But with all those game time goods and high food prices, setting up the ultimate Super Bowl snack display will come at a price.

ABC15 is committed to helping you save money as prices continue to stretch your wallet.

Our Smart Shopper team has been searching for the best Super Bowl deals across the Valley. By using digital coupons, weekly sales, or rewards programs, here is a list of some ways you can save money on the big game day.

Fry’s Food Stores:



T-Bone Steaks: $5.97/lb

Cooked Shrimp: $7.99/lb

EZ Peel Shrimp: $6.99lb

Kroger Chicken Party Wings: $6.99 each

Mix & Match Buy 1 Get 1 Free Ball Park Hamburger or Hot Dog Buns

Mix & Match Buy 2, Get 3 Free Doritos Products

Lay’s Potato or Kettle Cooked Potato Chips: $1.99 each

Cheez-It Crackers: $1.99 each

Kroger Cheese: 3 for $5

Red Baron Pizza: $2.99 each

Buy 2, Get 3 Free Coca-Cola Products

Bud, Coors, Miller or Tecate: $16.47 each

Walmart:



Game Day Basket: $59.57, serves 8 people for $8 each, includes:

Great Value all natural chicken wings Rosina homestyle meatballs Hillshire Farm smoked sausage Pillsbury Crescent Rolls Tostitos Scoops Doritos bettergoods Roasted Sweet Corn Salsa Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo Wings Hot Sauce Velveeta Cheese ROTEL diced tomatoes and green chiles Pepsi, 2 Liter



Hot grab-and-go deli items on special:

Breaded bone-in wings, dozen: $13.47 Mac and cheese, family size: $3.84 each Mashed potatoes, family size: $3.84 each



Coca-Cola Classic 12 pack cans: $6.96

Samsung 65” TV: $348

Albertsons’ – Safeway:



12 pc. fried or baked chicken bucket: $9.99 each

Sub sandwich: $6.99 each

Johnsonville bratwurst or grilling sausages: $3.99 each

King’s Hawaiian rolls, dozen: 2 for $7

Farm Rich appetizers: $4.99 each

Tortilla chips: $3.99 each

Stacy’s hummus: 2 for $7

Fresh salsa, pico de gallo, mango pico, queso, or spinach dip: Buy 1, get 1 free

Fresh vegetable or fruit trays: starting at $12.99

Fresh watermelon, pineapple, cantaloupe, or melon medley bowls: Buy 2, get 1 free

Single layer cakes: $7.99 each

Truly Hard Selzer or Twisted Tea: $13.99 each

AJ’s Fine Foods:



Sushi Platters, Buy One, Get One Free, order 24 hours in advance

Bashas:



Bundle 1: $17:99

8-pc. Fried or Roasted Chicken 1 lb. Potato Wedges 1 lb. Coleslaw 2-ct. King’s Hawaiian Rolls 1 Two-liter of Pepsi



Bundle 2: $17.99

Large 1-Topping Pizza 1 lb. Chicken Wings 1 Two-liter of Pepsi



Bundle 3: Buy One, Get One Free

Buy a USDA Choice Whole Brisket In The Bag, and Get a Dozen Dinner Rolls FREE (White, Wheat or Potato Rolls)



Food City



Food City Platters: $39.99, serves 8-10 people, order in advance from deli

Choose from hot wings, ceviche, taquitos or mixed platters Churro platters with dipping sauce



T-bone steaks - $5.99/lb. in the value pack

Chips & dips

Doritos, Lay’s or Tostitos chips or dip are $1.99 when you buy 4



Low prices on guacamole fixings

Avocados - 4 for $1 Roma Tomatoes & Jalapeños - 2lbs for $1 Cilantro, Green Onions, or Radishes - 2 bunches for $1 Fresh, grab & go, ready-to-eat Guacamole - $5.99/lb.



• Coca-Cola, Pepsi, 7up, Squirt & RC, 12- to 15-packs are $3.99 each when you buy 4 with an additional $25 purchase.