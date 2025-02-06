MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm days ahead as temperatures run nearly 10 degrees above normal

PHOENIX — Temperatures are dropping out of record territory, but still nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The Valley will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s each day through the weekend as overnight lows fall into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Up north, high winds will continue to be an issue Thursday and Friday along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona. Gusts could approach 40 mph in Kingman, Flagstaff and Show Low.

Here in the Valley, winds will stay light and there are no chances for rain, so the weather is looking fantastic for this year's Phoenix Open. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, no frost delays and highs in the 70s.

Another weak storm system will move in early next bringing a chance of rain and snow showers to parts of our state. Temperatures will drop, too. Stay tuned for updates on this as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-1.01" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

