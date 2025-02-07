Main evening anchor Katie Raml announces retirement from ABC15 Arizona

PHOENIX — Award-winning journalist Katie Raml, who has been the trusted face of ABC15 Arizona for more than two decades, announced Thursday she will anchor her final newscast on Friday, May 16.

Raml began her career at ABC15 Arizona in 1996 as a promotions assistant before being hired as a journalist in Washington state. She returned to ABC15 Arizona in 2002 and quickly distinguished herself as a talented reporter and weekend anchor before ascending to her current role as the main evening anchor later that year. In 2005, the Associated Press named her “Anchor of the Year.” She was also inducted into the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication's Alumni Hall of Fame at Arizona State University.

Throughout her tenure at ABC15 Arizona, Raml's exceptional journalism has earned multiple Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards and garnered national recognition. Her groundbreaking coverage of the devastating Rodeo-Chediski wildfire, extensive reporting on the California wildfires, and her on-air and online coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated her commitment to journalistic excellence.

"Katie represents the gold standard in broadcast journalism," said ABC15 news director Mitch Jacob. "Her unparalleled professionalism, editorial judgment, and genuine connection with viewers have been instrumental in establishing ABC15 as Arizona’s leading news organization. While we will deeply miss her presence in our newsroom, her legacy will continue to inspire excellence in our news coverage."

Reflecting on her career, Raml shared, "The privilege of serving this community has been the honor of a lifetime. As someone who grew up in the Valley, telling the stories that shape our community has been more than a job – it's been my calling. As I turn my focus to spending more quality time with my family, I'm filled with gratitude for the trust our viewers have placed in me and the incredible team I've had the privilege to work alongside."

ABC15 Arizona will celebrate Raml's remarkable career with special programming and details will be announced in the coming weeks.