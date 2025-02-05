LIVE UPDATES: Phoenix Suns trade deadline tracker, moves and rumors

PHOENIX — The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Phoenix Suns are at the center of the rumor mill.

Several teams are rumored to be reaching out about Kevin Durant, but the Suns haven't found a good enough offer to seriously consider. The Suns are rumored to be shopping Bradley Beal, but nobody is willing, or able, to take on his contract. Jimmy Butler reportedly wants out of Miami, and Phoenix is one of his top destinations, but given the Suns' high salary cap, a move is proving to be difficult to work out.

Track the latest trade rumors surrounding the Suns ahead of Thursday's 1 p.m. trade deadline from local and national media below:

Wednesday 3:15 p.m.:

Kevin Durant is officially listed as OUT of tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN.

Wednesday 3 p.m.:

I can not rule out Miami now - still will be hard to do but can't rule out. Golden State 99% not going to happen. Had a lot of momentum in last 24 hours but KD does not want to play in Golden State. https://t.co/Z319koelHY — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 5, 2025

Important to know Suns owe it to themselves and the fans to listen to any offers that come in. Golden State was aggressive in calling on KD. Other teams have called too. The Suns were not shopping KD they were shopping Beal but if you get overwhelmed with an offer you cant refuse — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 5, 2025

Wednesday 2:30 p.m.

Kevin Durant reportedly doesn't want to go to Golden State despite the team heavily pursuing him in the last 48 hours:

As Golden State pursues Phoenix's Kevin Durant, the two-time Warriors NBA Finals MVP has no desire in a reunion and does not want to go back. Reporting for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/tNeTzw2gCf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2025

Wednesday 2 p.m.:

KD did NOT request a trade. He loves it in Phoenix does not want to be traded. https://t.co/mdHqEoTy0W — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 5, 2025

Wednesday 1:50 p.m.: