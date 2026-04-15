AM Roundup: Phoenix Children's Telethon, Scottsdale parking garage update, Surprise State of the City address

Good morning, Arizona! It's Tax Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, April 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Gorgeous weather across Arizona before we heat up again

The weather is looking very nice for the rest of the week in the Valley. We'll climb back into the mid 80s, which is right near normal for this time of year, under sunny skies this afternoon.

Our Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children’s kicks off today! You can help save the day for Phoenix Children’s patients!

Phone lines open at 6 a.m. and go until 10:35 p.m. at 602-933-4567! Every contribution has a direct impact on patients. You can also donate any time online right here!

WATCH: Donate to 14th Annual ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children's

The City of Surprise held its annual State of the City address Tuesday night at its spring training baseball stadium, highlighting growth, water security and future development.

But outside the gates, a group of protesters made sure one topic remained front and center: a proposed ICE detention facility.

Mayor Kevin Sartor said the city is juggling several major issues, including rapid population growth and the lack of public transportation. Still, he acknowledged the community’s concerns about federal immigration operations.

“The City of Surprise is uniquely positioned just to continue to do our absolute best for our residents,” Sartor said.

Inside the stadium, residents praised the city’s presentation and its outlook for the coming year.

Protesters spotlight ICE concerns outside Surprise State of the City event

A 65-year-old Arizona woman is accused of killing her newborn baby more than 40 years ago near her college campus in North Dakota.

According to a probable cause statement from the County of Barnes in North Dakota, the investigation began on April 16, 1981, in a wooded area near Valley City State College Campus. A baby girl’s body was reportedly found covered in plastic with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to an autopsy on the infant, the baby was born alive but had been dead for at least 24 hours after being apparently suffocated, documents show.

Forensic evidence was collected and submitted to the FBI’s crime lab, and then to the North Dakota State Crime Lab in 2005.

In the decades after the discovery, officials were unable to identify the child or a suspect.

Thanks to DNA-testing advancements, the case went under review in 2019. The baby’s body was exhumed in July 2019 for additional testing, including familial DNA analysis, documents say.

Familial DNA testing eventually led to Nancy Trottier, a resident of Sun Lakes, Arizona. Trottier told law enforcement in an interview that she went to Valley City State College from 1978 to 1982.

Barnes County

The Scottsdale City Council voted to move forward Tuesday night with a controversial parking garage in downtown Scottsdale. Construction is scheduled to begin in late June on a four-level parking garage in the heart of Old Town - directly across from the Old Adobe Mission, the city’s oldest standing church.

The council vote was 5-2 in favor, with Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky and Councilwoman Solange Whitehead voting against moving forward on the garage.

The total cost of the Brown Avenue Parking Structure Expansion is $18 million, which breaks down to nearly $100,000 per parking stall.

The Scottsdale garage, at 1st Street and Brown Avenue, will feature a textured-concrete exterior with brick accents, wood shutters, and covered walkways. An artist has yet to be selected, but the design calls for art in keeping with Scottsdale’s western theme.

Opponents of the project say it will ruin the historic character of Old Town Scottsdale and cause the farmer’s market to move. Supporters say the area badly needs more parking.

See some of our previous coverage:

Scottsdale parking garage moving forward despite mayor’s opposition and thousands of petition signatures