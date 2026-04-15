Scottsdale parking garage moves forward 

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale City Council voted to move forward Tuesday night with a controversial parking garage in downtown Scottsdale. Construction is scheduled to begin in late June on a four-level parking garage in the heart of Old Town - directly across from the Old Adobe Mission, the city’s oldest standing church.

The council vote was 5-2 in favor with Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky and Councilwoman Solange Whitehead voting against moving forward on the garage.

The total cost of the Brown Avenue Parking Structure Expansion is $18 million, which breaks down to nearly $100,000 per parking stall.

The Scottsdale garage, at 1st Street and Brown Avenue, will feature a textured-concrete exterior with brick accents, wood shutters, and covered walkways. An artist has yet to be selected, but the design calls for art in keeping with Scottsdale’s western theme.

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Opponents of the project say it will ruin the historic character of Old Town Scottsdale and cause the farmer’s market to move. Supporters say the area badly needs more parking.