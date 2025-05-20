Planned parking garage threatens community events, historic building, group says

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The construction of a new parking garage in Old Town Scottsdale is threatening a historic property and a beloved community event.

The Save Old Town Scottsdale website urges community members to sign a petition asking Scottsdale Mayor Borowsky to relocate a three-story parking garage that is set to be developed near 1st Street and Brown Avenue.

Those asking for changes to the plan say the garage would obscure the Old Adobe Mission, built in the early 1900s, and force the relocation of the Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market.

