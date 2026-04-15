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MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Gorgeous weather across Arizona before we heat up again

Cooler air is moving in behind our latest storm system, sending temperatures down into the 70s across the Valley. We'll climb back to the 80s for the rest of the week as temperatures stay within a few degrees of our 30-year average of 85 in Phoenix. Another storm system will pass to our north Thursday, picking up winds across our state as we wrap up the week.
Gorgeous weather across Arizona before we heat up again
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PHOENIX — The weather is looking very nice for the rest of the week across Arizona.

We'll climb back into the mid 80s on Wednesday in Phoenix, which is right near normal for this time of year.

A storm system will pass to our north Thursday and Friday, picking up winds across our state and dropping temperatures a few degrees by the end of the week.

Wind Advisories are in effect Thursday and Friday for Mohave County. Gusts could reach 45 miles per hour.

At this point, it looks too far north to bring Arizona any rain or snow.

High pressure will build in again over the weekend, keeping our forecast dry and warming us back into the 90s by Sunday.

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2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.42" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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