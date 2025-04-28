AM Roundup: Speedboat airborne on Lake Havasu, Emily Pike's family explores lawsuit, Skattebo heads to NY

Good Monday morning! Hope you enjoyed a slightly cooler weekend — we're warming up over the next several days!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 28, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Arizona heats up this week

It's shaping up to be a beautiful start to the week with cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine! Morning lows in the Valley will dip into the 50s, but we'll warm up quickly, reaching the low 80s by the afternoon.

On Saturday, spectators at Lake Havasu witnessed a while crash as a speedboat went airborne during the Desert Storm Shootout.

According to Freedom One Racing team officials, "the drivers are okay, they were in the hospital for about two hours and walked away with minor injuries."

The team says the drivers suffered various broken bones.

Speedboat goes airborne at Lake Havasu

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office says they still do not have a primary suspect in the murder of 14-year-old Emily Pike.

ABC15 has learned Pike’s father is working with attorneys on a potential civil lawsuit against Sacred Journey Inc., the teen’s former group home in Mesa.

It has been almost three months since Pike’s disappearance from her Mesa group home. Weeks later, the teen was found killed nearly 100 miles away.

There have still been no arrests, but Pike’s dad could soon take legal action.

The law firm tells ABC15 they connected with Pike’s dad, Jensen, who is currently behind bars, about a possible lawsuit against Sacred Journey Inc.

While nothing has been officially filed yet, the law group says they have submitted records requests and are in the beginning stages.

With prom season in full swing and Mother’s Day around the corner, it is peak season for flower sales, but local florists tell us this is yet another industry feeling the impacts of tariffs.

Mia Ortiz has been surrounded by bright hues and fragrant scents since she was just two years old, when her parents first opened Mia’s Flower Shop.

“Everybody that works here is like a part of my family,” Ortiz said.

Two decades later, she is the owner, bringing joy in bundles to the Phoenix community.

However, now, Ortiz says the business is bracing for the impact of tariffs.

“They are hurting us as a small business,” she said.

Phoenix florist braces for impacts of tariffs on supply prices

Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo was selected 105th overall in the fourth round in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Skattebo had a historic final collegiate season, leading the Big 12 with 1,711 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry) along with 21 rushing touchdowns. He picked up 605 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air for good measure.

If he hadn’t already, Skattebo smashed through the doorway to national attention by almost single-handedly leading ASU back into the thick of a College Football Playoff quarterfinal against a Texas defense filled with future NFL players.

In the double-overtime Peach Bowl loss, he totaled 143 yards and two touchdowns rushing, 99 yards receiving, and threw a 42-yard touchdown.

Read more of this story from our news partners at KTAR here.