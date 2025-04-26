Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo picked 105th by Giants in 2025 NFL Draft

Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo was selected 105th overall in the fourth round of the in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.

Skattebo had a historic final collegiate season, leading the Big 12 with 1,711 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry) along with 21 rushing touchdowns. He picked up 605 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air for good measure.

If he hadn’t already, Skattebo smashed through the doorway to national attention by almost singlehandedly leading ASU back into the thick of a College Football Playoff quarterfinal against a Texas defense filled with future NFL players.

In the double-overtime Peach Bowl loss, he totaled 143 yards and two touchdowns rushing, 99 yards receiving and he threw a 42-yard touchdown.

