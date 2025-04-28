MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Arizona heats up this week before weekend winds and a cool-down

PHOENIX — It's shaping up to be a gorgeous start to the week with cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies!

Morning lows in the Valley will dip into the 50s, but we'll quickly rebound into the low 80s by the afternoon.

Winds will also be noticeably calmer across Arizona, though some breezy conditions will linger along the Mogollon Rim, with gusts up to 20–30 mph.

On Tuesday, a weak disturbance will move through the state, bringing a few light showers to the Rim and possibly a shower or two in the Valley. This system will be minor, and temperatures will continue trending upward.

By Wednesday and through the end of the week, highs will climb back into the 90s, potentially reaching the mid-90s by Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead, another stronger storm system is expected this weekend. Winds will pick up again Saturday and Sunday, especially across the higher terrain, bringing elevated fire weather concerns.

Cooler air will follow, with highs possibly dipping into the 70s across parts of the lower deserts by Sunday.

While moisture levels will increase slightly in the high country, rain chances will remain very low across central and southern Arizona.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.02" (-1.77" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

