VIDEO: Speedboat goes airborne at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU, AZ — On Saturday, spectators at Lake Havasu witnessed a while crash as a speedboat went airborne during the Desert Storm Shootout.

According to Freedom One Racing team officials, "the drivers are okay, they were in the hospital for about two hours and walked away with minor injuries."

The team says the drivers suffered various broken bones.

The boat that crashed, named "America One" previously raced at Lake of the Ozarks in December. This was the second time the boat had competed.

Team officials say the crash happened when a "really fast boat with a lot of power and is very light. At the end of the race track there was a pretty big wind gust that blew up."

Event officials say the boat reached 200 miles per hour just before the crash.

All the money the team raises through competitions or merch sales goes to charity, the team says.

