AM Roundup: Shooting at Mesa Target, Deadly rollover crash in the East Valley, ASU honors Bobby Douglas

PHOENIX — We wish you a meaningful and memorable Memorial Day. Hopefully, you are enjoying your day off, but remember to thank a veteran today!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, May 25; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Scattered storms across Arizona on Memorial Day

Moisture is streaming into Arizona as a storm system slides through, keeping rain chances in the forecast through Memorial Day.

In the valley, a few morning showers are possible before skies clear.

Highs climb into the upper 90s.

One person is hurt after a shooting at a Target location in Mesa on Sunday night.

Mesa police say they were called just before 8 p.m. to the location near US 60 and Power Road for a reported shooting.

One person has been taken to the hospital. Police say the victim was conscious and breathing when they left for the hospital.

The suspect reportedly left the area before officers arrived.

One person hurt after shooting at Target location near US 60 and Power Road in Mesa

Mesa police responded to a two-vehicle crash near State Route 24 and Signal Butte Road, where one vehicle rolled over Sunday morning.

Police say one of the vehicles involved is a large passenger van carrying 10 adults. One person in the van is confirmed dead.

Seven others from the van have been hospitalized, as well as the driver of the other vehicle.

There are no details on what led up to the crash and the extent of injuries at this time.

A major baseball tournament is wrapping up in the West Valley this weekend.

“Oh, I think it’s a home run for the city of Surprise. Looks like the fan base has been turning out, the crowds have been wonderful,” said Dave Lindsley, the owner and chef at Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House.

For the first time ever, the Big 12 conference hosted its 2026 baseball tournament in Surprise at Surprise Stadium, the same field used by the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers for spring training.

All week, 12 teams faced each other in single-elimination games over five days, and fans have been loving it.

“It’s great. It’s great to have it here in the community,” said Colby Voorhees, a Surprise resident.

City of Surprise sees economic benefits from Big 12 baseball

The Arizona State University wrestling community honored the life and legacy of Bobby Douglas on Sunday for his impact on the sport and the hundreds of students he mentored.

Douglas passed away in February at the age of 83.

The program held its celebration of life at Mountain America Stadium and officially announced the Bobby Douglas Memorial Scholarship to support a wrestling student who embodies Douglas’ morals.

Douglas was a two-time Olympian and the first black wrestler representing the United States in the Olympics in the 1960s, according to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

ASU wrestling honors life and legacy of Bobby Douglas