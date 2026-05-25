MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Scattered storms across Arizona on Memorial Day

PHOENIX — Moisture is moving into Arizona as a storm system passes through, keeping rain chances in the forecast through Memorial Day.
If you have outdoor plans in the high country, count on periods of showers and thunderstorms.
In the Valley, a few morning showers are possible before skies clear. Highs will climb into the upper 90s, making for a seasonal day.
Winds will stay breezy this week, peaking Wednesday and Thursday as another storm system passes to our north.
Gusts in the Valley could reach 25 to 30 mph. Stronger gusts over 40 mph are possible across the high country.
That same storm system will drop temperatures below average later this week, with highs only in the low to mid 90s.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.58" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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