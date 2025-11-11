AM Roundup: Senate approves bill to end shutdown, Challistia Colelay homicide, Gilbert water meetings

Happy Veterans Day! Please take a moment today to recognize those who have served our country.

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm Veterans Day before our next storm moves in

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful Veterans Day across the Valley! Afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 80s, with mild overnight lows in the mid-50s to low 60s and a few passing clouds.

The Senate passed legislation Monday to reopen the government, bringing the longest shutdown in history closer to an end as a small group of Democrats ratified a deal with Republicans despite searing criticism from within their party.

The 41-day shutdown could last a few more days as members of the House, which has been on recess since mid-September, return to Washington to vote on the legislation. President Donald Trump has signaled support for the bill, saying Monday that “we’re going to be opening up our country very quickly.”

he final Senate vote, 60-40, broke a grueling stalemate that lasted more than six weeks as Democrats demanded that Republicans negotiate with them to extend health care tax credits that expire Jan. 1. The Republicans never did, and five moderate Democrats eventually switched their votes as federal food aid was delayed, airport delays worsened and hundreds of thousands of federal workers continued to go unpaid.

House Speaker Mike Johnson urged lawmakers to start returning to Washington “right now" given shutdown-related travel delays. “We have to do this as quickly as possible," said Johnson, who has kept the House out of session since mid-September, when the House passed a bill to continue government funding.

In a new report released by the Arizona Department of Education (ADE), 1,055 teachers have resigned since July 1. More than 4,200 teaching positions remain vacant, with a majority of them being filled by substitutes or other part-time solutions.

“This is an intolerable situation and must be addressed immediately. Teachers have been underpaid for years, and they have also been discouraged by a lack of administrative support for classroom discipline…” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said in part in a news release.

The teacher shortage has been a crisis in Arizona for years.

In a survey sent to school districts and charters, of the 4,200 teaching positions that remain vacant, 30% are being covered by long-term substitutes, nearly 24% are filled by existing teachers who are working through their prep or planning time and nearly 23% are covered by “agency temporary personnel,” ADE said. After that, about 1,400 positions remain completely unfilled.

“This survey is disheartening because the solutions are obvious. Just about any classroom teacher can tell you what is needed to thrive as educators and lead students to academic excellence. Better pay and robust support from administrators on discipline are vital,” Horne said in the news release

Horne had hoped a Prop 123 proposal would pass this last legislative session. Lawmakers had discussed using money from the State Land Trust to increase teacher pay, but ultimately, nothing passed.

Monday night, the town of Gilbert invited residents to voice their frustrations over skyrocketing water bills that have left some homeowners paying hundreds of dollars more than expected.

The meeting was the first of three sessions organized by the town after months of complaints from residents who say their bills have increased dramatically since a new utility billing system was implemented and rates were raised, issues ABC15 has covered extensively.

Barbara Colvin, who has lived in Gilbert for 11 years, described how her monthly bill has climbed steadily over the past year and a half.

"In the last year and a half, it went from $89 to $130 to $162, and that's not counting the proposed increase that they have for next April," Colvin said. "I'm angry. I'm angry."

The town has brought in third-party auditors to examine water meters after residents complained about unusually high bills. Council members and experts on water conservation, meters and billing issues attended Monday's session to hear directly from residents.

Gilbert Mayor Scott Anderson acknowledged that the rollout of the new utility billing system could have been handled better. However, he said many residents were able to resolve billing issues within minutes during the meeting.

ABC15 is learning more about the investigation into 16-year-old Challistia Colelay's death in Whiteriver, Arizona, which is on Fort Apache tribal land.

After confirming on Friday that her case is being investigated as a homicide, ABC15 is learning that a search took place over the weekend involving federal agents and the White Mountain Apache Police Department.

"No family should ever have to experience the level of sadness that they're experiencing at this time," said Leila Woodard, the founder of the Arizona Missing Child Task Force.

On Saturday, as police were conducting that search, Woodard was offering support and spending time with Challistia's family.

"She loved art, and drawing, and painting," said Woodard. "She loved the outdoors, like fishing and camping. And I got to see videos and photos and meet her amazing, beautiful family."

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Colelay was reported missing to police on October 27. One week later, remains were found near the Knots Landing area of Whiteriver.

Family told ABC15 over the phone that Colelay said she was going to a friend's but never returned. They said her remains were recovered less than a mile from her home.

