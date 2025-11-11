Federal agents conduct search in Challistia Colelay homicide investigation

WHITE RIVER, AZ — ABC15 is learning more about the investigation into 16-year-old Challistia Colelay's death in Whiteriver, AZ, which is on Fort Apache tribal land.

After confirming on Friday that her case is being investigated as a homicide, ABC15 is learning that a search took place over the weekend involving federal agents and the White Mountain Apache Police Department.

"No family should ever have to experience the level of sadness that they're experiencing at this time," said Leila Woodard, the founder of Arizona Missing Child Task Force.

On Saturday, as police were conducting that search, Woodard was offering support and spending time with Challistia's family.

"She loved art, and drawing, and painting," said Woodard. "She loved the outdoors, like fishing and camping. And I got to see videos and photos and meet her amazing, beautiful family."

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Colelay was reported missing to police on October 27. One week later, remains were found near the Knots Landing area of Whiteriver.

Family told ABC15 over the phone that Colelay said she was going to a friend's but never returned. They said her remains were recovered less than a mile from her home.

Challistia's loved ones also told ABC15, the teen was living with her biological family in the Rainbow City area.

"It hit home because this is exactly what we're trying to prevent," said Woodard. "We don't want any families to have to lose their loved ones, especially a child. And so it always hits close to home with me, we automatically feel like, 'how could we have done more?'"

Woodard's organization partners with three local non-profits, Missing in America Network, Starbright Foundation, and ASA Now working to help spark change and protect children.

Advocates, like Woodard, are now asking questions about the response, including why they can't find a missing bulletin posted online and why a Turquoise Alert wasn't requested.

Woodard and others are concerned about the language regarding "runaways" listed on DPS' webpage describing the new Turquoise Alert, which was put in place following the disappearance and murder of San Carlos Apache teen Emily Pike.

ABC15 has been trying to reach tribal police to ask questions, but our team has still gotten no response.

On Monday, the BIA confirmed this past weekend’s search was tied to Colelay’s case.

ABC15 asked if there was anything located, including additional remains. The BIA said they couldn't answer those questions, "due to the ongoing nature of the investigation…"

"They need closure," said Woodard. "Any family that goes through this needs closure. They need answers."

ABC15 also asked the BIA if there are any similarities between 14-year-old Emily Pike's case and Colelay's.

Emily was found murdered in the Globe area back in February, and there have still been no arrests in the case.

"While there are some surface-level similarities to Emily Pike’s case, such as age and missing status, each case involves its own unique set of facts and circumstances," said the BIA in an email.

ABC15 sent even more questions to the BIA after receiving messages and comments about this case, but we are still waiting for a response.

An online fundraiser has been created to help the Colelay family.

Police are asking the public for anyone who may have tips or information to call the BIA MMU hotline at 1-833-560-2065 or my email at OJS_MMU@bia.gov.