What happened to 16-year-old Challistia Colelay?

WHITE RIVER, AZ — ABC15 is pushing for answers after the family of a teen said she was found dead in White River, Arizona, which is on Fort Apache tribal land. Our team making hours of calls, working to learn more about Challistia Colelay's case.

What we know

Social media posts by her family in late October said a police report was filed and they were looking for 16-year-old Challistia Colelay.

On November 3, the White Mountain Apache Police Department posted that human remains had been found, giving a description of clothing. The post also said this was in the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver.

On November 5, police posted a new statement on their Facebook page.

"The BIA Fort Apache Agency and the White Mountain Apache Tribal Police are continuing to investigate this case to bring closure to Challistia Colelay's family and community and justice to those responsible," the statement read in part. "At this time, we do not have any additional information to share."

ABC15 reached out to police and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to ask if Colelay's case is being investigated as a homicide and for details on when the teen was reported missing. As of Thursday night, our team had not heard back.

Police did ask anyone with tips or information to call the BIA MMU hotline at 1-833-560-2065 or by email at OJS_MMU@bia.gov.

Questions on response

ABC15 also asked White Mountain Apache police why a Turquoise Alert was not sent out.

A question that advocates like Anika Robinson, President of the non-profit ASA Now, have also been wondering.

"How heartbreaking that must be," said Robinson. "When your child goes missing, you have the hope that you're going to find them."

ABC15 asked DPS about this case. The department sent a lengthy statement, which said this is the first their department had been made aware of the case.

"No formal request was made for a Turquoise Alert by the investigating agency," the statement also read.

DPS told ABC15 that, according to databases, Colelay had two other missing persons cases in October 2024. The department said both ended up closed.

The Department of Child Safety told ABC15 they have no record of any involvement with the teen.

"We really need to step up as a community and collaborate and bring all of these ideas together and have this supporting network," said Robinson. "Where, you know, we are actively looking at solutions and actively changing things so that we don't fall and have this conversation again next month; what else could we have done differently?"

Read DPS' full statement below:

"To clarify, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) does not independently initiate or investigate missing person cases. Once an investigating agency determines that a case meets statutory criteria, it is the responsibility of the agency to contact DPS, to request an alert activation, and follow standard procedural protocol through filing a missing person’s report, notifying DPS through the submission of an alert activation request packet, as well as a flyer or Be on The Lookout (BOLO), containing information of the missing person, for public dissemination. Without a formal request for the investigating agency, DPS has no lawful or operational basis to activate or assess individual cases. We review all requests for compliance and, if approved, coordinate statewide activation.

This is the first time our Department has been made aware of this specific case. After reviewing our Arizona Missing and Exploited Children’s (AMEC) database, the juvenile in question had two prior missing person cases filed in October of 2024; however, both of those cases were closed. For awareness and understanding, this database contains limited information as entered by the investigating agencies and do not include the detailed investigative context required to determine if alert criteria are met. No formal request was made for a Turquoise Alert by the investigating agency.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety remains committed to supporting every law enforcement agency across Arizona, ensuring all qualifying cases receive the full level of assistance available under Arizona Law. If a local, county, or tribal agency believes a case may meet the Turquoise Alert criteria, the DPS Duty office is available 24/7 to consult and assist with review and activation when warranted."