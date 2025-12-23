Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix early Monday morning, and a child who was taken from an Avondale home was reportedly found during the investigation.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a woman who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a woman in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that the shooting suspect had left the area in a vehicle.

About an hour before the shooting was reported, police say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 7th Avenue and Dobbins Road. They later learned this vehicle was the one that had left the shooting.

During the traffic stop, the driver fled and barricaded himself in a nearby home. After he fled into the home, a child was discovered in the man's vehicle.

As police negotiated with the man, he reportedly shot himself. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Phoenix police say the child who was located was reportedly taken from a home in Avondale. We have reached out to Avondale police for more information, but have not yet heard back.

The case remains under investigation.