Golf Channel brings 200 guests to WM Phoenix Open to close deals

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — This weekend, a lot of corporations will have a large presence at TPC Scottsdale during the WM Phoenix Open, but one of the biggest will be the Golf Channel.

The cable network will not only be broadcasting live from the event, but some of its top corporate and sales executives are in town and use the event to secure business for the rest of the year.

The 2026 WM Phoenix Open, which runs through Sunday, marks the 12th year that the Golf Channel brings two of its studio shows – Golf Today and Golf Central – to the 16th hole all week long during the event, making up roughly 20 hours of live coverage from Scottsdale.

And then between Feb. 5-8, the Golf Channel will have more than 10 hours of live tournament coverage.

