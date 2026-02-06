Body recovered believed to be son of rapper Lil Jon

MILTON, GA — Police in Georgia say they have recovered a body believed to be the son of rapper Lil Jon.

The rapper's son, Nathan Smith, was reported missing on Feb. 3, according to the Milton Police Department.

Milton Police shared a statement on Friday saying that officers had responded to a report of a missing adult in the area of Baldwin Drive in Milton, Georgia.

"Responding officers determined that a Milton resident, Nathan Smith, had left his residence under unusual circumstances and could not be located," the statement continued. "The Milton Police Department immediately began search efforts and coordinated with multiple partner agencies that assisted in searching for Mr. Smith over the following several days."

When they were unable to locate Smith, teams expanded their search to a pond in Mayfield Park near Smith's Milton residence, police said.

At approximately 11:53 a.m. on Friday, divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond believed to be Nathan Smith, according to police.

Official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office is pending, police added.

The Milton Police Department noted there was "no indication of foul play," but that the criminal investigations division would "continue to treat this as an open and active investigation."

"No further details will be released until the official cause and manner of death are determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner and all investigative leads have been thoroughly examined," the department stated.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time," police added. "The department respectfully asks the community and members of the media to honor the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and navigate this tragedy."