WATCH: Former FBI special agent discusses the ransom notes in the Nancy Guthrie case

PHOENIX — Nancy Guthrie has not been seen since Saturday, Jan. 31. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says she was likely abducted from her Tucson home in the middle of the night while she was sleeping.

RELATED: Family releases second video as search for Nancy continues

Detectives found Nancy's blood on the porch of her home.

The FBI has sent a team of agents, including a hostage negotiator, to Tucson to help in the investigation. The FBI is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy and/or the arrest of the suspects.

Ransom notes were sent to several media outlets, including the Scripps News Tucson station.

TIMELINE: What we know about the events surrounding Nancy's disappearance

In the video above, former FBI special agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett sheds light on how the ransom notes play into the investigation and what missing one of the deadlines means.