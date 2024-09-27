Arizona teacher shortage remains a concern, personnel association survey shows

The Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association (ASPAA) says Arizona’s teacher shortage continues with many positions remaining unfilled or being filled by underqualified individuals.

According to data released on Thursday, survey results show just over 25% of teacher vacancies remain unfilled and more than 52% of vacancies are filled by teachers who do not meet certification requirements.

Some of those vacancies are filled by student teachers, those pending certification, teachers from other countries, or those with alternative certificates and expertise.

“Survey results reinforce the need to increase funding for public education," the association said in a press release. “Arizona teacher pay remains one of the lowest in the country, even with the recent education budget increase. School districts and charter schools compete nationally for the limited pool of candidates. The inability to offer competitive salaries severely limits public schools from attracting the best and the brightest to Arizona.”

According to the association, 139 districts and charter schools across the state participated in the survey.

