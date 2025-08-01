AM Roundup: Salt River horses future uncertain, extreme heat, August deals, Avondale death investigation

Happy Friday and hello, August!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, August 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme heat in the Valley

Extreme heat warnings are in effect across the Valley today and Saturday - and we may see more next week.

Today's high: 112º, with overnight lows only dropping into the low 90s.

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in August.



Chompie’s : Through Sept. 1, get 20% off deli/bakery purchases made same-day when you spend $20+ dining in.

: Through Sept. 1, get 20% off deli/bakery purchases made same-day when you spend $20+ dining in. Macayo’s Mexican Food is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased.

is now offering free kids' meals all day, every day, all summer long. The free kids meal program is available for dine-in guests all day, every day through Monday, Sept. 1. The offer includes one free kids meal per adult entrée purchased. Great Wolf Lodge one-day sale : In celebration of the resort’s year-round, 84-degree indoor waterpark, the Great Wolf Lodge is bringing back its annual 8/4 Day Sale, offering rooms starting at just $84 per night — and that includes resort fees.

: In celebration of the resort’s year-round, 84-degree indoor waterpark, the Great Wolf Lodge is bringing back its annual 8/4 Day Sale, offering rooms starting at just $84 per night — and that includes resort fees. Puttshack : Enjoy summer deals like Summer Fridays (cocktails, food, and 50% off your rematch from 3-6 p.m.), unlimited putting on Sunday Funday, and chances to win prizes.

: Enjoy summer deals like Summer Fridays (cocktails, food, and 50% off your rematch from 3-6 p.m.), unlimited putting on Sunday Funday, and chances to win prizes. Queen Creek Olive Mill : Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50.

: Enjoy summer happy hour specials from Sunday-Wednesday (3-5 p.m.) and Thursday-Sunday (3-6 p.m.) through Labor Day. Specials include pizza and a pint of draft beer for $25, Tapas Five for $8.75, and other dishes as low as $8.50. See more deals and discounts in this section's headline link!



ABC15 has learned the Arizona Department of Health Services is investigating the death of a resident last week at a West Valley assisted-living facility.

The department said in a statement that it cannot comment on active investigations, but said the results will be made public.

ADHS licenses long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. Its investigation will focus on whether there were any health or safety violations at the facility.

Wild, untamed, and iconic. The Salt River's majestic horses have roamed these waters for generations. These beloved desert gems now face an uncertain future as officials consider substantial herd reductions.

The Arizona Department of Agriculture is seeking a new partner to manage the wild horse population after the contract with the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group expired in May. The proposed new contract would include regulations to reduce the herd to as few as 100 horses to match the natural resources of the area.

This proposed reduction has sparked concern among local residents who value these animals as an essential part of Arizona's natural heritage.

Future of Salt River wild horses uncertain as management contract expires

ANDI isn't your average test dummy. At Arizona State University, a 1,000-pound, sensor-packed robot is helping scientists crack the code on how extreme heat really affects the human body.

For the first time ever, a thermal manikin was deployed outdoors during last summer’s brutal 117-degree heat wave in Tempe while teamed up with a high-tech mobile lab called MaRTy.

Together, they mapped how heat, wind, and radiation interact with our bodies in the real world.

How a robot and mobile lab are helping us better understand heat impacts